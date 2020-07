Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COUNTRY LAKES is a great family oriented community with plenty of walking trails, two community pools and parks, and a dog park! Well-Maintained, Split, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood flooring and carpet. Large Kitchen with island, bar and lots of cabinets, 2 Dining areas, and a Separate Office. Private backyard with mature landscaping. The windows are also Tinted for better insulation and the AC unit is newer. The Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer are included as well.