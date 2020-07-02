455 Strata Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath half-duplex w roomy island kitchen. Fresh paint w designer’s color, all new luxury flooring throughout, new faucets, new stainless steel dishwasher, double sink & brand new huge walk in shower in master! Large primary living has gas log fireplace & built-in. Bedroom #2 has separate outside entry. Bedroom #3 also has separate entry wi skylight, can be used as second living, office or dining. Kitchen has 5-burner electric cooktop, built in oven & microwave. Plenty of parking & storage shed. Fantastic location w easy access to major roads, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look before it's gone!