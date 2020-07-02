All apartments in Denton
455 Strata Drive
Last updated May 27 2019 at 5:53 AM

455 Strata Drive

455 Strata Dr · No Longer Available
Location

455 Strata Dr, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath half-duplex w roomy island kitchen. Fresh paint w designer’s color, all new luxury flooring throughout, new faucets, new stainless steel dishwasher, double sink & brand new huge walk in shower in master! Large primary living has gas log fireplace & built-in. Bedroom #2 has separate outside entry. Bedroom #3 also has separate entry wi skylight, can be used as second living, office or dining. Kitchen has 5-burner electric cooktop, built in oven & microwave. Plenty of parking & storage shed. Fantastic location w easy access to major roads, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Strata Drive have any available units?
455 Strata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Strata Drive have?
Some of 455 Strata Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Strata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
455 Strata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Strata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 455 Strata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 455 Strata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 455 Strata Drive offers parking.
Does 455 Strata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Strata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Strata Drive have a pool?
No, 455 Strata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 455 Strata Drive have accessible units?
No, 455 Strata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Strata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Strata Drive has units with dishwashers.

