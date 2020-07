Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Very desirable, located in Argyle ISD. Great floorplan with 3BR, 2 Bath, large kitchen with dark cabinets, breakfast bar, black appliances and fridge is included. Large family room with fireplace and wired for a flat screen TV. Large Master Bedroom with on suite that includes a large glass shower and garden tub. Art niches, arched doorways and split bedrooms. Nice, fenced in backyard with a covered patio. Includes security system.