Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:13 AM

4509 Shagbark Drive

4509 Shagbark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Shagbark Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
CHARMING HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER ARGYLE ISD! You will love this inviting home graced with arched doorways, neutral colors & tons of windows flooding the home with natural light. Prepare meals in the kitchen offering a center island, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & beautiful countertops. Spend time with family in the living room around the cozy wood burning fireplace. At the end of the day, the master suite will be the perfect place to unwind with a large garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. The split bedroom floorplan offers privacy & comfort to leave you feeling right at home. Step outside & enjoy the covered patio overlooking the backyard big enough for pups & play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

