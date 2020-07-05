4509 Shagbark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER ARGYLE ISD! You will love this inviting home graced with arched doorways, neutral colors & tons of windows flooding the home with natural light. Prepare meals in the kitchen offering a center island, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & beautiful countertops. Spend time with family in the living room around the cozy wood burning fireplace. At the end of the day, the master suite will be the perfect place to unwind with a large garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. The split bedroom floorplan offers privacy & comfort to leave you feeling right at home. Step outside & enjoy the covered patio overlooking the backyard big enough for pups & play.