414 Hollyhill Lane

Amenities
Stylish yet simple open floor concept tucked into quiet neighborhood near I35E. Recently updated throughout, and roof replaced in 2018. Step into an awe inspiring living room, with vaulted ceilings, two story fireplace and a spiral staircase. Wood floors in all common areas, and carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy the large master suite, with walk-in closet, separate vanities, and granite countertops. Kitchen includes all appliances. Wooden blinds and granite window sills throughout give this home a functional and beautiful aesthetic. A private stone patio, with outdoor storage, and a secured storage shed.