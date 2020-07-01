All apartments in Denton
414 Hollyhill Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:49 AM

414 Hollyhill Lane

414 Hollyhill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

414 Hollyhill Ln, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stylish yet simple open floor concept tucked into quiet neighborhood near I35E. Recently updated throughout, and roof replaced in 2018. Step into an awe inspiring living room, with vaulted ceilings, two story fireplace and a spiral staircase. Wood floors in all common areas, and carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy the large master suite, with walk-in closet, separate vanities, and granite countertops. Kitchen includes all appliances. Wooden blinds and granite window sills throughout give this home a functional and beautiful aesthetic. A private stone patio, with outdoor storage, and a secured storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Hollyhill Lane have any available units?
414 Hollyhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Hollyhill Lane have?
Some of 414 Hollyhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Hollyhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 Hollyhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Hollyhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 414 Hollyhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 414 Hollyhill Lane offer parking?
No, 414 Hollyhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 414 Hollyhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Hollyhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Hollyhill Lane have a pool?
No, 414 Hollyhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 414 Hollyhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 Hollyhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Hollyhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Hollyhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

