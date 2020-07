Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! Absolutely adorable, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Immaculate inside! Stunning hardwood floors! Bright, open family room leads to a dining room that could easily be a home office. Cozy eat in kitchen. Updated bathrooms and a full sized utility room. Huge backyard with separate storage shed. Fantastic location with easy access to 77 and I35. 5 mins to UNT, 4 mins to TWU, and 3 mins to Transit Center. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking in the house please.