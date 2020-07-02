All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 400 Woodland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
400 Woodland Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

400 Woodland Street

400 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

400 Woodland Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated cottage is on a quiet street adjacent to the Bell Avenue Conservation District. The two car garage is a nice bonus as is the half bath. French doors lead into a huge backyard in the shadows of TWU's campus. Essentials have been updated with the wood floors and built in cabinets letting the romance of an older home be yours without the headache of a dated kitchen. Lawn care included. Pets considered with restrictions on breed and size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Woodland Street have any available units?
400 Woodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Woodland Street have?
Some of 400 Woodland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Woodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Woodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Woodland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 Woodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street offers parking.
Does 400 Woodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Woodland Street have a pool?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Woodland Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Woodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas