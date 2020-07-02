This updated cottage is on a quiet street adjacent to the Bell Avenue Conservation District. The two car garage is a nice bonus as is the half bath. French doors lead into a huge backyard in the shadows of TWU's campus. Essentials have been updated with the wood floors and built in cabinets letting the romance of an older home be yours without the headache of a dated kitchen. Lawn care included. Pets considered with restrictions on breed and size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Woodland Street have any available units?
400 Woodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Woodland Street have?
Some of 400 Woodland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Woodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Woodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Woodland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 Woodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street offers parking.
Does 400 Woodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Woodland Street have a pool?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Woodland Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Woodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Woodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Woodland Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)