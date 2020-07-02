400 Woodland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated cottage is on a quiet street adjacent to the Bell Avenue Conservation District. The two car garage is a nice bonus as is the half bath. French doors lead into a huge backyard in the shadows of TWU's campus. Essentials have been updated with the wood floors and built in cabinets letting the romance of an older home be yours without the headache of a dated kitchen. Lawn care included. Pets considered with restrictions on breed and size.