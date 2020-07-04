All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3917 Parkhaven Drive

3917 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Parkhaven Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a must see home in a great neighborhood! A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a lot of character. Walk into the foyer that leads to your large livingroom-dining room area. Enjoy a cozy afternoon in front of your fireplace or hosting a gathering of your close friends in your spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. Toward the back of the house you have the bedrooms and bathrooms which are connected by a hallway. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet and garden tub. Do not wait to come see this gem because it will not last long at all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
3917 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 3917 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Parkhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

