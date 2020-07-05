Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3913 Shiraz Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3913 Shiraz Dr
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3913 Shiraz Dr
3913 Shiraz Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3913 Shiraz Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/27/19 Great house in a very nice neighborhood. Less than a 10 minute drive to UNT.
(RLNE2573332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr have any available units?
3913 Shiraz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3913 Shiraz Dr have?
Some of 3913 Shiraz Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3913 Shiraz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Shiraz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Shiraz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Shiraz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Shiraz Dr offers parking.
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Shiraz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr have a pool?
No, 3913 Shiraz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr have accessible units?
No, 3913 Shiraz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Shiraz Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Shiraz Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
