All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3900 Oceanview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3900 Oceanview Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:52 PM

3900 Oceanview Drive

3900 Oceanview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3900 Oceanview Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this cute farmhouse chic home! It has great flow with the kitchen and dining area open to the family room with stone fireplace. Large kitchen island is wrapped in weathered barn wood. New subway tile in master shower and encaustic style mosaic floor tile. New farmhouse light fixtures, new tile in guest bath and laundry room. Fresh paint throughout home and garage. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered deck in backyard! Owner provides refrigerator, washer, dryer and large, beautiful farmhouse dining table. Lawn care, pest control, keypad and garage door openers also included. Brand new 2 in. faux wood blinds have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they arrive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Oceanview Drive have any available units?
3900 Oceanview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Oceanview Drive have?
Some of 3900 Oceanview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Oceanview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Oceanview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Oceanview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Oceanview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3900 Oceanview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Oceanview Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Oceanview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 Oceanview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Oceanview Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Oceanview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Oceanview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Oceanview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Oceanview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Oceanview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas