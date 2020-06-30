3900 Oceanview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this cute farmhouse chic home! It has great flow with the kitchen and dining area open to the family room with stone fireplace. Large kitchen island is wrapped in weathered barn wood. New subway tile in master shower and encaustic style mosaic floor tile. New farmhouse light fixtures, new tile in guest bath and laundry room. Fresh paint throughout home and garage. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered deck in backyard! Owner provides refrigerator, washer, dryer and large, beautiful farmhouse dining table. Lawn care, pest control, keypad and garage door openers also included. Brand new 2 in. faux wood blinds have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they arrive!