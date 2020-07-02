3817 Yellowstone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**Lawn maintenance is included. Clean, updated, and MOVE-IN READY house in north Denton conveniently located near Loop 288 with easy access to I-35, shopping, schools, and parks. Great floor plan includes a dining room that could be used as an office or 2nd living area off the kitchen. Updates include granite counter-tops and beautiful tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace with gas logs, and lots of closets and storage space throughout the house. Large shaded backyard perfect for entertaining. Leasing agent is owner of the property. Tenant-Agent to verify all information.