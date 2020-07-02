All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 27 2019

3817 Yellowstone Place

3817 Yellowstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Yellowstone Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Lawn maintenance is included. Clean, updated, and MOVE-IN READY house in north Denton conveniently located near Loop 288 with easy access to I-35, shopping, schools, and parks.  Great floor plan includes a dining room that could be used as an office or 2nd living area off the kitchen.  Updates include granite counter-tops and beautiful tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace with gas logs, and lots of closets and storage space throughout the house. Large shaded backyard perfect for entertaining.  Leasing agent is owner of the property. Tenant-Agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Yellowstone Place have any available units?
3817 Yellowstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Yellowstone Place have?
Some of 3817 Yellowstone Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Yellowstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Yellowstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Yellowstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Yellowstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3817 Yellowstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Yellowstone Place offers parking.
Does 3817 Yellowstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Yellowstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Yellowstone Place have a pool?
No, 3817 Yellowstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Yellowstone Place have accessible units?
No, 3817 Yellowstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Yellowstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Yellowstone Place has units with dishwashers.

