Denton, TX
3805 Juniperio Street
3805 Juniperio Street

3805 Juniperio Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Juniperio Street, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders......Like new Energy Efficiency one story 3 Bedroom with Study in Highly sought after Villages of Carmel! HERS Index Score 63. This home boasts large Living and Dining, Luxury Edition kitchen with Designer Series Ducted Hood , Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances opening to large family room with high ceilings. Spacious Master Bedroom makes it an At-Home-Retreat! Pets case by case. Community park with pool for an evening stroll. Quick access to all highways, shopping and Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Juniperio Street have any available units?
3805 Juniperio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Juniperio Street have?
Some of 3805 Juniperio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Juniperio Street currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Juniperio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Juniperio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Juniperio Street is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Juniperio Street offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Juniperio Street offers parking.
Does 3805 Juniperio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Juniperio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Juniperio Street have a pool?
Yes, 3805 Juniperio Street has a pool.
Does 3805 Juniperio Street have accessible units?
No, 3805 Juniperio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Juniperio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Juniperio Street has units with dishwashers.

