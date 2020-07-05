All apartments in Denton
3800 Springfield St

3800 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Springfield Street, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home for Lease - Beautiful, spacious 4-bedroom home with a large, south facing backyard with a covered patio area for entertaining friends & family. Enjoy privacy galore with trees and a pasture-like area beyond the backyard fence. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite counters and walk-in pantry and tons of cabinets and counter space will be the joy of everyone fixing gourmet meals! Formal dining room and separate breakfast nook area. The living room is large with a stone, wood-burning fireplace. Master is spacious and M-bath features dual sinks, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. Easy access to Hwy 380, I-35 E, great Denton shopping, schools, and entertainment

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5459934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Springfield St have any available units?
3800 Springfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Springfield St have?
Some of 3800 Springfield St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Springfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Springfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Springfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Springfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Springfield St offer parking?
No, 3800 Springfield St does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Springfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Springfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Springfield St have a pool?
No, 3800 Springfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Springfield St have accessible units?
No, 3800 Springfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Springfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Springfield St does not have units with dishwashers.

