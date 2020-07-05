3800 Springfield St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home for Lease - Beautiful, spacious 4-bedroom home with a large, south facing backyard with a covered patio area for entertaining friends & family. Enjoy privacy galore with trees and a pasture-like area beyond the backyard fence. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite counters and walk-in pantry and tons of cabinets and counter space will be the joy of everyone fixing gourmet meals! Formal dining room and separate breakfast nook area. The living room is large with a stone, wood-burning fireplace. Master is spacious and M-bath features dual sinks, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. Easy access to Hwy 380, I-35 E, great Denton shopping, schools, and entertainment



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5459934)