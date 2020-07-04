All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3795 Centenary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3795 Centenary Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:53 AM

3795 Centenary Drive

3795 Centenary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3795 Centenary Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open floor plan with formals in front of the house and large den and kitchen area in back. Wood floors in living areas! Split bedroom floor plan. Nice size back yard with 10x10 storage shed! 42-in kitchen cabinet, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Nice sized master bedroom with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Large walk in closet. Community offers play ground and pool within walking distance. Easy access to FM 2499 and I-35E.
Excellent Denton schools - Crownover Middle and Guyer High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 Centenary Drive have any available units?
3795 Centenary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3795 Centenary Drive have?
Some of 3795 Centenary Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3795 Centenary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3795 Centenary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 Centenary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3795 Centenary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3795 Centenary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3795 Centenary Drive offers parking.
Does 3795 Centenary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3795 Centenary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 Centenary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3795 Centenary Drive has a pool.
Does 3795 Centenary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3795 Centenary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 Centenary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 Centenary Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas