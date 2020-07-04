3795 Centenary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Open floor plan with formals in front of the house and large den and kitchen area in back. Wood floors in living areas! Split bedroom floor plan. Nice size back yard with 10x10 storage shed! 42-in kitchen cabinet, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Nice sized master bedroom with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Large walk in closet. Community offers play ground and pool within walking distance. Easy access to FM 2499 and I-35E.

Excellent Denton schools - Crownover Middle and Guyer High School.