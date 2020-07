Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story In The Wonderful Summit Oaks! ***Updates are currently being completed*** This home features 2 large living areas downstairs and a great open kitchen with ceramic tile throughout. Oversides bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master is complete with natural lighting, vinyl wood flooring, garden bath, separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Large backyard with an open patio and wood deck.