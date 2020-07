Amenities

Cute and well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in North Denton behind UNT Discovery Park. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace in living. Spacious bedrooms, master bathroom with garden tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. House is furnished with washer and dryer. Big backyard in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to I 35 and close to downtown Denton. Come out and view this home. House is move-in ready.