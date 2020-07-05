3717 Oceanview Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a living room, den and a bonus room upstairs! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=A1qa1A9NYk&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.