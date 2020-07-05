All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:04 AM

3717 Oceanview Drive

3717 Oceanview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Oceanview Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a living room, den and a bonus room upstairs! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=A1qa1A9NYk&env=production
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have any available units?
3717 Oceanview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3717 Oceanview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Oceanview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Oceanview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Oceanview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Oceanview Drive offers parking.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Oceanview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have a pool?
No, 3717 Oceanview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Oceanview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Oceanview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Oceanview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Oceanview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

