3705 Saint Johns Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

A stunning, must-see, sprawling home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two living areas, and formal dining. Fresh, new updates include: new carpets, tiled porch and entry, granite counter tops and professional architect grade paint job. Community swimming pool and playground.



A Fabulously convenient location: a quick, easy access to I35; elementary, middle and high schools are only minutes away; a short distance from Medical City hospital, UNT and TWU, shopping, recreational facilities and other landmarks. Hurry!



The rent represents a promotional discount of $175 per month