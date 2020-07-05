All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:40 AM

3704 Shadow Trail

3704 Shadow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Shadow Trail, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom 4 bedroom, 2 full baths with crown molding,updated paint etc. Kitchen with dinette area and island. formal dining and entry have wood floors, home is light and bright. Large living area with fireplace and gas logs, windows across rear to let in the light. Large master with full bath incl. garden tub and separate shower. 3 other bedrooms and large bath. Large laundry area with extra storage. Several storage closets, Private backyard with no homes behind you. Covered patio, fenced, oversized rear entry 2 car garage. Some appliances included ie-range-stove, dishwasher, microwave, garage door opener. Recent applicant-tenant fell through...SO BACK ON MARKET No cats allowed on this lease. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Shadow Trail have any available units?
3704 Shadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 Shadow Trail have?
Some of 3704 Shadow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Shadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Shadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Shadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Shadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3704 Shadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Shadow Trail offers parking.
Does 3704 Shadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Shadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Shadow Trail have a pool?
No, 3704 Shadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Shadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 3704 Shadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Shadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Shadow Trail has units with dishwashers.

