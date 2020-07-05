3704 Shadow Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Custom 4 bedroom, 2 full baths with crown molding,updated paint etc. Kitchen with dinette area and island. formal dining and entry have wood floors, home is light and bright. Large living area with fireplace and gas logs, windows across rear to let in the light. Large master with full bath incl. garden tub and separate shower. 3 other bedrooms and large bath. Large laundry area with extra storage. Several storage closets, Private backyard with no homes behind you. Covered patio, fenced, oversized rear entry 2 car garage. Some appliances included ie-range-stove, dishwasher, microwave, garage door opener. Recent applicant-tenant fell through...SO BACK ON MARKET No cats allowed on this lease. Available Now.