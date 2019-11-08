All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:53 AM

3628 Beatriz Drive

3628 Beatriz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Beatriz Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE FOR THE TENANT(S). HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW. No Pets! Home is in like new condition. Updated recently with new flooring and paint. Large corner lot with a fenced yard. Wood floors in living and formal dinning. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and ample cabinet and counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Beatriz Drive have any available units?
3628 Beatriz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Beatriz Drive have?
Some of 3628 Beatriz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Beatriz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Beatriz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Beatriz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Beatriz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3628 Beatriz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Beatriz Drive offers parking.
Does 3628 Beatriz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Beatriz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Beatriz Drive have a pool?
No, 3628 Beatriz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Beatriz Drive have accessible units?
No, 3628 Beatriz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Beatriz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Beatriz Drive has units with dishwashers.

