3628 Beatriz Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE FOR THE TENANT(S). HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW. No Pets! Home is in like new condition. Updated recently with new flooring and paint. Large corner lot with a fenced yard. Wood floors in living and formal dinning. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and ample cabinet and counter space.