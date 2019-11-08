3628 Beatriz Drive

RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE FOR THE TENANT(S). HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW. No Pets! Home is in like new condition. Updated recently with new flooring and paint. Large corner lot with a fenced yard. Wood floors in living and formal dinning. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and ample cabinet and counter space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
