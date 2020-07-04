All apartments in Denton
3621 Paint Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:00 AM

3621 Paint Drive

3621 Paint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Paint Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 owner home. 4 bedroom w 2.5 baths. Upgrades include bronze hardware and fixtures, newer dishwasher, wood look porcelain tile floors downstairs, commercial grade wood-look vinyl plank upstairs, tumbled travertine backsplash in the kitchen, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, solar screens, landscaping, newer garage door and opener, new roof in 2017, added gutters and updated, barn in backyard, newer fence in backyard, newer 20 x 20 concrete patio. Oversized backyard with workshop backs to beautiful treeline. This home has been well loved. HOA includes pool, playground, basketball courts, community lake. Convenient to I35 and south Denton shopping and restaurants. Yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Paint Drive have any available units?
3621 Paint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Paint Drive have?
Some of 3621 Paint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Paint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Paint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Paint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Paint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3621 Paint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Paint Drive offers parking.
Does 3621 Paint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Paint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Paint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Paint Drive has a pool.
Does 3621 Paint Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 Paint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Paint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Paint Drive has units with dishwashers.

