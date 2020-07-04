3621 Paint Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 1 owner home. 4 bedroom w 2.5 baths. Upgrades include bronze hardware and fixtures, newer dishwasher, wood look porcelain tile floors downstairs, commercial grade wood-look vinyl plank upstairs, tumbled travertine backsplash in the kitchen, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, solar screens, landscaping, newer garage door and opener, new roof in 2017, added gutters and updated, barn in backyard, newer fence in backyard, newer 20 x 20 concrete patio. Oversized backyard with workshop backs to beautiful treeline. This home has been well loved. HOA includes pool, playground, basketball courts, community lake. Convenient to I35 and south Denton shopping and restaurants. Yard maintenance included.