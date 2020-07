Amenities

Clean and Immaculate Home, 3 Bedroom + Office, oversize Corner Lot. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Beautiful open concept kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite. This house was built with lots of upgrades that include wood flooring and lights throughout the house. Gas Fireplace in the Living Room.Split Bedroom. Community Pool and Playground