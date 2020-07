Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained 3-2-2 brick home in Denton. Great layout with the living room opening to the kitchen (with lots of cabinets) and breakfast area. Split bedrooms, and master bath has separate tub-shower, dual sinks and very large walk-in closet. Property features vaulted ceilings, arched doorways and 2' faux wood blinds throughout. Covered back porch with a nice sized yard on a corner lot.