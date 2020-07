Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely remodeled three bedroom home in north Denton. This home features updated paint and original hardwood floors. The living room opens into the formal dining area (or additional living space), while the kitchen opens into a large breakfast area. The bonus room off the garage could be additional storage or possibly a shop. Large corner lot with an open back patio and storage shed.