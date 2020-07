Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME ON HUGE LOT. LOCATED IN GREAT COMMUNITY WITH POOL, PLAYGROUND AND PONDS. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND MOVIE THEATER. LARGE MASTER WITH SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER. HOME FRESHLY PAINTED WITH POPULAR ADORABLE GRAY INSIDE WALLS. ALL DOORS AND TRIM FRESHLY PAINTED WHITE. NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN 2019 THROUGHOUT. SPRINKLERS.