All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3404 Sunnydale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3404 Sunnydale Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

3404 Sunnydale Lane

3404 Sunnydale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3404 Sunnydale Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss this completed renovated opportunity within walking distance to TWU's campus. This home offers an open-main floor for entertaining guests packed with plenty of natural light, a large eat-in kitchen with a new gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage. Guests have access to a main floor powder room off the kitchen. Private and spacious laundry room area with washer & dryer at the house. Upstairs includes three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Emotional support or service animals only at owner approval. Applicants 18 and older must apply separately and pay application fee, $40 per application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have any available units?
3404 Sunnydale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have?
Some of 3404 Sunnydale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Sunnydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Sunnydale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Sunnydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Sunnydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Sunnydale Lane offers parking.
Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Sunnydale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have a pool?
No, 3404 Sunnydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3404 Sunnydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Sunnydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Sunnydale Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas