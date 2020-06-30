3404 Sunnydale Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't miss this completed renovated opportunity within walking distance to TWU's campus. This home offers an open-main floor for entertaining guests packed with plenty of natural light, a large eat-in kitchen with a new gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage. Guests have access to a main floor powder room off the kitchen. Private and spacious laundry room area with washer & dryer at the house. Upstairs includes three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Emotional support or service animals only at owner approval. Applicants 18 and older must apply separately and pay application fee, $40 per application.