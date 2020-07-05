3404 Becker Dr

Amenities

Two Master Suites! No Carpet. Never lived in - New build. Be the first to live in the beautiful town home. White Painted Maple Kitchen Cabinets. Quartz Kitchen Counter tops with Large Island. Crown Molding in Kitchen and Family Room. Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Pantry, Utility and All Baths. Iron Balusters and Stained Handrail. Two Master Suites. Front Master Bath Includes large shower and 90” Vanity. Back Master Bath Includes Large Ceramic Tile Shower and 90” Vanity. Filters delivered to your door every month!



See the virtural tour at: https://youtu.be/T3mPFsENDjU



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



