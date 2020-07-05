All apartments in Denton
Location

3404 Becker Dr, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Master Suites! No Carpet. Never lived in - New build. Be the first to live in the beautiful town home. White Painted Maple Kitchen Cabinets. Quartz Kitchen Counter tops with Large Island. Crown Molding in Kitchen and Family Room. Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Pantry, Utility and All Baths. Iron Balusters and Stained Handrail. Two Master Suites. Front Master Bath Includes large shower and 90” Vanity. Back Master Bath Includes Large Ceramic Tile Shower and 90” Vanity. Filters delivered to your door every month!

See the virtural tour at: https://youtu.be/T3mPFsENDjU

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

(RLNE5272972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Becker Dr have any available units?
3404 Becker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3404 Becker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Becker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Becker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Becker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Becker Dr offer parking?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Becker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Becker Dr have a pool?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Becker Dr have accessible units?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Becker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Becker Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Becker Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

