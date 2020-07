Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located on back portion of building. Features eat-in Kitchen and family room. Home is all electric. One minute from Pecan Creek Elementary School. Area for a garden if desired.

Tenant responsible for electric only. Owner pays for water. Entry for this duplex is located on the back of the building.