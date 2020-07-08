All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

3313 Stonecrop Trail

3313 Stone Crop Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Stone Crop Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Argyle ISD!! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. ***Home Buyer Assistance Program Offered*** Open concept kitchen. Granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets and large pantry. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Large master with separate shower and garden tub. Dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and absolutely NO CATS. $40 non-refundable application fee per each applicant 18+ years of age. Buyers agent or applicant to verify all information. See supplements for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3313 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3313 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Stonecrop Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Stonecrop Trail offers parking.
Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3313 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3313 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Stonecrop Trail has units with dishwashers.

