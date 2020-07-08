3313 Stonecrop Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Argyle ISD!! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. ***Home Buyer Assistance Program Offered*** Open concept kitchen. Granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets and large pantry. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Large master with separate shower and garden tub. Dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and absolutely NO CATS. $40 non-refundable application fee per each applicant 18+ years of age. Buyers agent or applicant to verify all information. See supplements for more information.