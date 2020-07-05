All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3312 Evening Wind Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3312 Evening Wind Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3312 Evening Wind Road

3312 Evening Wind Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3312 Evening Wind Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming move-in ready 4-bedroom or 3-bedroom with a study single story home in desired Preserve At Pecan Creek, featuring large living area with hand-scraped laminated wood floors that flow throughout the entry and hallways; spacious kitchen accented by arched opening; master bath with garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closet; back patio facing a treed greenbelt with extra privacy. Lake community lifestyle w access to walking trails, park, fishing pond, pool & club house. Conveniently located close to I-35E and Loop 288, shopping, dinning and Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Evening Wind Road have any available units?
3312 Evening Wind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Evening Wind Road have?
Some of 3312 Evening Wind Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Evening Wind Road currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Evening Wind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Evening Wind Road pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Evening Wind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3312 Evening Wind Road offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Evening Wind Road offers parking.
Does 3312 Evening Wind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Evening Wind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Evening Wind Road have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Evening Wind Road has a pool.
Does 3312 Evening Wind Road have accessible units?
No, 3312 Evening Wind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Evening Wind Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Evening Wind Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas