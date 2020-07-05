3312 Evening Wind Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming move-in ready 4-bedroom or 3-bedroom with a study single story home in desired Preserve At Pecan Creek, featuring large living area with hand-scraped laminated wood floors that flow throughout the entry and hallways; spacious kitchen accented by arched opening; master bath with garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closet; back patio facing a treed greenbelt with extra privacy. Lake community lifestyle w access to walking trails, park, fishing pond, pool & club house. Conveniently located close to I-35E and Loop 288, shopping, dinning and Universities.