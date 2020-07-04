All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:47 PM

3300 Casa Grande Drive

3300 Casa Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Casa Grande Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in Unicorn Lake Estates. 3,003 SF. Very nice home and finish. Covered front entry way. Master bed and bath suite on first floor with kitchen, living, dining, utility room and half bath. Covered rear patio overlooking a very nice back yard. Kitchen has granite counters. Very well appointed. Upstairs finds a game room and 3 bedrooms and full bath. Large closets. Window coverings. Nice fixtures. Community offers: Club House, Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Park, Playground, Private Lake-Pond. No smoking, Small Pet Considered; Wonderful neighborhood. Exquisite home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have any available units?
3300 Casa Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have?
Some of 3300 Casa Grande Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Casa Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Casa Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Casa Grande Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Casa Grande Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Casa Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Casa Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Casa Grande Drive has a pool.
Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Casa Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Casa Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Casa Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.

