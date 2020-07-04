3300 Casa Grande Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in Unicorn Lake Estates. 3,003 SF. Very nice home and finish. Covered front entry way. Master bed and bath suite on first floor with kitchen, living, dining, utility room and half bath. Covered rear patio overlooking a very nice back yard. Kitchen has granite counters. Very well appointed. Upstairs finds a game room and 3 bedrooms and full bath. Large closets. Window coverings. Nice fixtures. Community offers: Club House, Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Park, Playground, Private Lake-Pond. No smoking, Small Pet Considered; Wonderful neighborhood. Exquisite home.