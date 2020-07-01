3220 Hornbeam Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ARGYLE ISD!!! Beautiful DR Horton home with builder upgrades. Large, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, island and an open concept to living area. The formal dining could be used as a study or second living. Split bedrooms. Master bath has separate vanities and shower with large walk in closet. Extended back patio for entertaining with screened in back porch. You'll love living on the edge of city limits, yet having all of the conveniences of Denton close by. $40 non-refundable app fee for anyone over 18. $500 non-refundable pet fee.