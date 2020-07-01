All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3220 Hornbeam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3220 Hornbeam Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 AM

3220 Hornbeam Street

3220 Hornbeam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3220 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ARGYLE ISD!!! Beautiful DR Horton home with builder upgrades. Large, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, island and an open concept to living area. The formal dining could be used as a study or second living. Split bedrooms. Master bath has separate vanities and shower with large walk in closet. Extended back patio for entertaining with screened in back porch. You'll love living on the edge of city limits, yet having all of the conveniences of Denton close by. $40 non-refundable app fee for anyone over 18. $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Hornbeam Street have any available units?
3220 Hornbeam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Hornbeam Street have?
Some of 3220 Hornbeam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Hornbeam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Hornbeam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Hornbeam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 Hornbeam Street is pet friendly.
Does 3220 Hornbeam Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Hornbeam Street offers parking.
Does 3220 Hornbeam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Hornbeam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Hornbeam Street have a pool?
No, 3220 Hornbeam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Hornbeam Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Hornbeam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Hornbeam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Hornbeam Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas