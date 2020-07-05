All apartments in Denton
3217 Brooke St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3217 Brooke St

3217 Brooke Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Brooke Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Play ball! 3217 Brooke is located just a block away from Evers Park and just a little over a mile away from North Lakes Park! This three bedroom/two bathroom home is a definite must see!

*** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ***

(RLNE1963796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Brooke St have any available units?
3217 Brooke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3217 Brooke St currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Brooke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Brooke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Brooke St is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Brooke St offer parking?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not offer parking.
Does 3217 Brooke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Brooke St have a pool?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Brooke St have accessible units?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Brooke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Brooke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 Brooke St does not have units with air conditioning.

