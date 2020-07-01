All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3213 Hollycreek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3213 Hollycreek
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:10 PM

3213 Hollycreek

3213 Hollycreek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3213 Hollycreek, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one-story, 3 bedroom home in a quiet part of town. Home includes fridge, washer & dryer. Beautiful wood laminate flooring, granite counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring in bathrooms and utility room, freshly painted. Stainless microwave & dishwasher recently installed. Large master closet, big fenced back yard, vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. The carpet in bedrooms will be professionally cleaned prior to move in date. Pets are on a case by case basis so include pet's picture with application. No smoking anywhere on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Hollycreek have any available units?
3213 Hollycreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Hollycreek have?
Some of 3213 Hollycreek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Hollycreek currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Hollycreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Hollycreek pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Hollycreek is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Hollycreek offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Hollycreek offers parking.
Does 3213 Hollycreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Hollycreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Hollycreek have a pool?
No, 3213 Hollycreek does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Hollycreek have accessible units?
No, 3213 Hollycreek does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Hollycreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Hollycreek has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas