3213 Hollycreek

Amenities

Great one-story, 3 bedroom home in a quiet part of town. Home includes fridge, washer & dryer. Beautiful wood laminate flooring, granite counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring in bathrooms and utility room, freshly painted. Stainless microwave & dishwasher recently installed. Large master closet, big fenced back yard, vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. The carpet in bedrooms will be professionally cleaned prior to move in date. Pets are on a case by case basis so include pet's picture with application. No smoking anywhere on the property.