Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Opportunity!!! Relax and entertain by your own pool! WOW!! This all electric home has solar panels to provide energy to the City of Denton and reduce your utility expenses. Open concept floor plan with wood type flooring and updated kitchen counters and cabinets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower with walk in closet. Pool care is included with your rent.