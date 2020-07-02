All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:05 AM

3205 Anysa Lane

3205 Anysa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Anysa Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very open floorplan! Large open family room with vaulted ceilings. Nice large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, all open to living room. Split bedroom arrangement with the master behind the living room w large master bathroom that features his-hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom off entry. Back yard with open patio and deck area. Backs to country farm type setting. Tenants in process of moving and will be out at the end of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Anysa Lane have any available units?
3205 Anysa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Anysa Lane have?
Some of 3205 Anysa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Anysa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Anysa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Anysa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Anysa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3205 Anysa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Anysa Lane offers parking.
Does 3205 Anysa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Anysa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Anysa Lane have a pool?
No, 3205 Anysa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Anysa Lane have accessible units?
No, 3205 Anysa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Anysa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Anysa Lane has units with dishwashers.

