3205 Anysa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very open floorplan! Large open family room with vaulted ceilings. Nice large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, all open to living room. Split bedroom arrangement with the master behind the living room w large master bathroom that features his-hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom off entry. Back yard with open patio and deck area. Backs to country farm type setting. Tenants in process of moving and will be out at the end of May.