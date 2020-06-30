3204 Evening Wind Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just minutes from recognized schools. Immaculate home, backs to mature trees. Open floor plan w large kitchen breakfast nook and family room. Centered fireplace. Full brick home, w stone and brick front. Gas cooktop in kitchen w SS appliances and hard surface countertops. Upgraded carpet and tiles in all wet areas. eSMART Plus Package; radiant barrier decking, dual flush toilets, Energy Star rates dishwasher, water heater w home energy monitor. Landlord to pay HOA and tenant to maintain the yard.