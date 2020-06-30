All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
3204 Evening Wind Road
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:58 AM

3204 Evening Wind Road

3204 Evening Wind Road · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Evening Wind Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just minutes from recognized schools. Immaculate home, backs to mature trees. Open floor plan w large kitchen breakfast nook and family room. Centered fireplace. Full brick home, w stone and brick front. Gas cooktop in kitchen w SS appliances and hard surface countertops. Upgraded carpet and tiles in all wet areas. eSMART Plus Package; radiant barrier decking, dual flush toilets, Energy Star rates dishwasher, water heater w home energy monitor. Landlord to pay HOA and tenant to maintain the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Evening Wind Road have any available units?
3204 Evening Wind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Evening Wind Road have?
Some of 3204 Evening Wind Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Evening Wind Road currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Evening Wind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Evening Wind Road pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Evening Wind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3204 Evening Wind Road offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Evening Wind Road offers parking.
Does 3204 Evening Wind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Evening Wind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Evening Wind Road have a pool?
No, 3204 Evening Wind Road does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Evening Wind Road have accessible units?
No, 3204 Evening Wind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Evening Wind Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Evening Wind Road has units with dishwashers.

