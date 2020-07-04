3202 Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

REDUCED-MOVE-IN READY home on a large corner lot is perfect for your family! Offering 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 3 large living areas plus 2 dining areas, all tile and laminate flooring throughout makes for easy cleaning and maintenance, especially if you have a pet! Lot overlooks a greenbelt and pond for a beautiful view, and is close to the community pool to enjoy with your family! Highly rated Guyer High School district, and close to grocery stores, restaurants and convenient to I-35! Pets accepted on case-by-case basis, call in advance (no aggressive breeds).Applicants 18+ to pay $60 fee each for credit-background ck, 2 mths paystubs, current rental reference,color copy of DL required! COME SEE IT TODAY!!