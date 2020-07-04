All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3202 Clydesdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3202 Clydesdale Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:33 PM

3202 Clydesdale Drive

3202 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3202 Clydesdale Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
REDUCED-MOVE-IN READY home on a large corner lot is perfect for your family! Offering 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 3 large living areas plus 2 dining areas, all tile and laminate flooring throughout makes for easy cleaning and maintenance, especially if you have a pet! Lot overlooks a greenbelt and pond for a beautiful view, and is close to the community pool to enjoy with your family! Highly rated Guyer High School district, and close to grocery stores, restaurants and convenient to I-35! Pets accepted on case-by-case basis, call in advance (no aggressive breeds).Applicants 18+ to pay $60 fee each for credit-background ck, 2 mths paystubs, current rental reference,color copy of DL required! COME SEE IT TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
3202 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 3202 Clydesdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Clydesdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Clydesdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Clydesdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3202 Clydesdale Drive has a pool.
Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3202 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Clydesdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas