3141 Briary Trace Court

Close to UNT and TWU. Nice one story 4 bedroom 2 car garage house close to colleges. carpet and tile, large fenced back yard, two car garage, utility room, fireplace. New Painted, new fixtures and new granite counter tops



Students encouraged-each students needs parental guarantor. Go to rushhomes dt com for application and instructions. Owner is a broker. Replacement cost value (RCV) All-risk renters Ins with a min of $200,000 liability insurance required. Students must pay double deposit