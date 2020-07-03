All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

3141 Briary Trace Court

3141 Briary Trace Court · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Briary Trace Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Close to UNT and TWU. Nice one story 4 bedroom 2 car garage house close to colleges. carpet and tile, large fenced back yard, two car garage, utility room, fireplace. New Painted, new fixtures and new granite counter tops

Students encouraged-each students needs parental guarantor. Go to rushhomes dt com for application and instructions. Owner is a broker. Replacement cost value (RCV) All-risk renters Ins with a min of $200,000 liability insurance required. Students must pay double deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Briary Trace Court have any available units?
3141 Briary Trace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 Briary Trace Court have?
Some of 3141 Briary Trace Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Briary Trace Court currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Briary Trace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Briary Trace Court pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Briary Trace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3141 Briary Trace Court offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Briary Trace Court offers parking.
Does 3141 Briary Trace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Briary Trace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Briary Trace Court have a pool?
No, 3141 Briary Trace Court does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Briary Trace Court have accessible units?
No, 3141 Briary Trace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Briary Trace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Briary Trace Court has units with dishwashers.

