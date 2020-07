Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE! Stunning 3-2-2 home near Evers Park and close to the North Branch Library! Soaring ceiling and open floor plan are great for entertaining. Home features spacious master bedroom and oversized 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and ceramic wood floors. Easy access to Loop 288, 380, & I-35! Pets considered case by case at owner's discretion - 20 lb max (additional deposit required). Showings available after May 1.