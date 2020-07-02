All apartments in Denton
309 Hollyhill Lane
309 Hollyhill Lane

309 Hollyhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

309 Hollyhill Lane, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow - NICE. Completely remodeled - EXTENSIVELY. You really got to see this one. Executive home. Offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Vaulted ceiling. Wet Bar. Built ins all over. One bedroom has wall of built in cabinets - great for a study. Jack N Jill bathroom between 2 bedrooms. Huge master bedroom and bathroom suite. Offers 2 walk in closets, one with built in cabinets. Dual separate sinks. New tub. Separate shower. All baths are ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Separate bedroom - split. Huge. Across the hall from 3rd full bath - C-Tile and Granite. Over sized garage with sink. 2 storage closets. 2 water heaters. C-Fans. Window coverings..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Hollyhill Lane have any available units?
309 Hollyhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Hollyhill Lane have?
Some of 309 Hollyhill Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Hollyhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 Hollyhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Hollyhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 309 Hollyhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 309 Hollyhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 309 Hollyhill Lane offers parking.
Does 309 Hollyhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Hollyhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Hollyhill Lane have a pool?
No, 309 Hollyhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 Hollyhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 Hollyhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Hollyhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Hollyhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

