309 Hollyhill Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow - NICE. Completely remodeled - EXTENSIVELY. You really got to see this one. Executive home. Offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Vaulted ceiling. Wet Bar. Built ins all over. One bedroom has wall of built in cabinets - great for a study. Jack N Jill bathroom between 2 bedrooms. Huge master bedroom and bathroom suite. Offers 2 walk in closets, one with built in cabinets. Dual separate sinks. New tub. Separate shower. All baths are ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Separate bedroom - split. Huge. Across the hall from 3rd full bath - C-Tile and Granite. Over sized garage with sink. 2 storage closets. 2 water heaters. C-Fans. Window coverings..