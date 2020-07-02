All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3012 Penniman Road

3012 Penniman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Penniman Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in the established neighborhood of Williamsburg Square close to UNT, TWU, shopping, dining and allowing convenient access to Loop 288 and I35. Stunning porcelain woodlook floors grace the living room, dining room, kitchen and master retreat. Fresh paint. Grand living anchored by attractive fireplace. New carpet on stairway, gameroom and in bedrooms. All baths updated. Updated fixtures and fans. Master on main level with walk in closet. Huge covered deck overlooks large yard with brand new fence. Detached garage and extra long driveway for additional parking. What a great place to call home! Refrigerator stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Penniman Road have any available units?
3012 Penniman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Penniman Road have?
Some of 3012 Penniman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Penniman Road currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Penniman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Penniman Road pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Penniman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3012 Penniman Road offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Penniman Road offers parking.
Does 3012 Penniman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Penniman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Penniman Road have a pool?
No, 3012 Penniman Road does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Penniman Road have accessible units?
No, 3012 Penniman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Penniman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Penniman Road has units with dishwashers.

