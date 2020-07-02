3012 Penniman Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the established neighborhood of Williamsburg Square close to UNT, TWU, shopping, dining and allowing convenient access to Loop 288 and I35. Stunning porcelain woodlook floors grace the living room, dining room, kitchen and master retreat. Fresh paint. Grand living anchored by attractive fireplace. New carpet on stairway, gameroom and in bedrooms. All baths updated. Updated fixtures and fans. Master on main level with walk in closet. Huge covered deck overlooks large yard with brand new fence. Detached garage and extra long driveway for additional parking. What a great place to call home! Refrigerator stays.