3010 N Bell Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice 3-2 townhome. 2 story. 3rd bedroom is loft room. HUGE room!! 2 bed 2 bath on lower floor with living room, dining room, kitchen. Laundry closet off kitchen. All kitchen appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Central HVAC. Very nicely finished out. Mini-blinds. Carpet and vinyl. Well appointed and well maintained. 3010 is leased. 3008 just moved out - will be made ready within a few days after that. LB on the door. 3024 also vacant - make ready in process. Loft bedroom is fully enclosed with door. $1,350.



Photos are representative. 16 units this location. All units same floor plan. Some variances between specific units exist. Each unit is approx 1,293 SF