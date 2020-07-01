All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3010 N Bell Avenue

3010 North Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3010 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 3-2 townhome. 2 story. 3rd bedroom is loft room. HUGE room!! 2 bed 2 bath on lower floor with living room, dining room, kitchen. Laundry closet off kitchen. All kitchen appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Central HVAC. Very nicely finished out. Mini-blinds. Carpet and vinyl. Well appointed and well maintained. 3010 is leased. 3008 just moved out - will be made ready within a few days after that. LB on the door. 3024 also vacant - make ready in process. Loft bedroom is fully enclosed with door. $1,350.

Photos are representative. 16 units this location. All units same floor plan. Some variances between specific units exist. Each unit is approx 1,293 SF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N Bell Avenue have any available units?
3010 N Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 N Bell Avenue have?
Some of 3010 N Bell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 N Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3010 N Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3010 N Bell Avenue offer parking?
No, 3010 N Bell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3010 N Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 N Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3010 N Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3010 N Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 N Bell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

