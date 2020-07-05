Available 07/20/20 Texas weather got you worried take advantage of a home with 2 garages. Not to mention 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. You can stay cool with the central air/heat and also enjoy cooking out in the fenced back. Don't miss out!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Tanglewood St have any available units?
300 Tanglewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Tanglewood St have?
Some of 300 Tanglewood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Tanglewood St currently offering any rent specials?
300 Tanglewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Tanglewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Tanglewood St is pet friendly.
Does 300 Tanglewood St offer parking?
Yes, 300 Tanglewood St offers parking.
Does 300 Tanglewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Tanglewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Tanglewood St have a pool?
No, 300 Tanglewood St does not have a pool.
Does 300 Tanglewood St have accessible units?
No, 300 Tanglewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Tanglewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Tanglewood St has units with dishwashers.
