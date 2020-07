Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice and clean 3 - 2.5 - 2 in Wheeler Ridge on a Corner lot! Kitchen has black appliances, glass-top stove and a built-in microwave. Spacious master bedroom upstairs, with walk-in closet. Two large living areas (one downstairs plus game room upstairs). Master bath has separate tub and shower, plus dual vanities. Over-sized concrete patio in back along with a very nice storage building. Owner pays HOA dues.