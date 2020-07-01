All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 Stockton St

2901 Stockton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Stockton Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom house located just off of Hwy 377/288. Comes with a fenced in Backyard and updated Appliances. House does come with a 2 Car Garage and Washer and Dryer. Call 940-209-0152 to view your new Home!

(RLNE4465687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Stockton St have any available units?
2901 Stockton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Stockton St have?
Some of 2901 Stockton St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Stockton St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Stockton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Stockton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Stockton St is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Stockton St offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Stockton St offers parking.
Does 2901 Stockton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Stockton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Stockton St have a pool?
No, 2901 Stockton St does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Stockton St have accessible units?
No, 2901 Stockton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Stockton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Stockton St has units with dishwashers.

