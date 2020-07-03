2809 Hollow Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable spacious house with open floor plan in highly desired Sundown Ranch in Denton boasts for 2171sf with 4 spacious split bedrooms. Master suite is HUGE with window seats. Master bath has tile wall that brings in a lot of natural light. This is a carpet free house with updated laminate flooring in common areas and all bedrooms, tiles in wet areas. Kitchen boasts for corian countertops and a big island. Covered patio for entertainment. Great Denton ISD schools. Community carries great features and landlord is to pay annual HOA dues. Hurry,this will go quickly!