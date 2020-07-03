All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2809 Hollow Ridge Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:22 AM

2809 Hollow Ridge Drive

2809 Hollow Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2809 Hollow Ridge Dr, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable spacious house with open floor plan in highly desired Sundown Ranch in Denton boasts for 2171sf with 4 spacious split bedrooms. Master suite is HUGE with window seats. Master bath has tile wall that brings in a lot of natural light. This is a carpet free house with updated laminate flooring in common areas and all bedrooms, tiles in wet areas. Kitchen boasts for corian countertops and a big island. Covered patio for entertainment. Great Denton ISD schools. Community carries great features and landlord is to pay annual HOA dues. Hurry,this will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have any available units?
2809 Hollow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Hollow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Hollow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas