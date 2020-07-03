2734 Foxcroft Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car home ready for new tenants. This home boasts 2 large living areas, one with a fireplace. The home has been completely repainted. New laminate floors throughout most of the home. No carpet in whole house. There are two bathrooms, one in the master and one in the hall. The back yard is large and has a covered patio to stay out of the Sun. There are two large storage buildings for the tenants. There is also a large laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Fridge available for use but not warrantied.