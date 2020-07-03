All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2734 Foxcroft Circle

2734 Foxcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Foxcroft Circle, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car home ready for new tenants. This home boasts 2 large living areas, one with a fireplace. The home has been completely repainted. New laminate floors throughout most of the home. No carpet in whole house. There are two bathrooms, one in the master and one in the hall. The back yard is large and has a covered patio to stay out of the Sun. There are two large storage buildings for the tenants. There is also a large laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Fridge available for use but not warrantied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have any available units?
2734 Foxcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have?
Some of 2734 Foxcroft Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Foxcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Foxcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Foxcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Foxcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Foxcroft Circle offers parking.
Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Foxcroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have a pool?
No, 2734 Foxcroft Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 2734 Foxcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Foxcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Foxcroft Circle has units with dishwashers.

