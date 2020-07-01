All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:23 AM

2701 Mercer Way

2701 Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Mercer Way, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRECIOUS and PRISTINE and ready for you!!! This cute one story is spacious with lots of storage and offers granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances, beautiful wood floors. Master bath has separate shower, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Tech niche off kitchen is great place for home office. Property offers refrigerator, washer and dryer, and lawn care. Location very convenient to colleges, shopping, and highways to everywhere. Ready for move-in and enjoy! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Mercer Way have any available units?
2701 Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Mercer Way have?
Some of 2701 Mercer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2701 Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Mercer Way offers parking.
Does 2701 Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Mercer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 2701 Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 2701 Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Mercer Way has units with dishwashers.

