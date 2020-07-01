2701 Mercer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PRECIOUS and PRISTINE and ready for you!!! This cute one story is spacious with lots of storage and offers granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances, beautiful wood floors. Master bath has separate shower, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Tech niche off kitchen is great place for home office. Property offers refrigerator, washer and dryer, and lawn care. Location very convenient to colleges, shopping, and highways to everywhere. Ready for move-in and enjoy! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.