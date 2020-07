Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The apartments at 2520 W. Prairie Street are located in a prime location with easy access to Interstate 35 and within three blocks of the University of North Texas! Property amenities feature an on-site clothes care facility, central heat and air, and refrigerator included. Availability goes fast - don't miss out!



(RLNE880217)